Pamela M. Claytor, 78, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence on November 4, 1942, Pamela was the eldest of three daughters of the late Dr. John M. and Muriel (Burns) Malone. She was the devoted mother of Nathan M. Claytor.

Pamela graduated from Rogers High School in 1960. As a young woman, she enjoyed owning a boutique, Pamela’s of Newport, as well as an antique store on Thames Street alongside her husband, Henry. Together they ran a youth club called the Bastille, at the Easton’s Beach Rotunda, which at times headlined some big names in music. Pam enjoyed working at Salas Restaurant for many years and served the public in the Tax Assessor’s Office for the Town of Portsmouth.

In her youth, Pam enjoyed bicycle polo and playing whiffle ball with her son and friends. Quilting, sewing and traveling were lifelong hobbies and Pam organized many bus trips from Newport to New York City. Pam was a dear friend to many and the only thing she enjoyed more than spending time with friends was time spent with family, especially her grandsons Henry and Christian who were blessed to live next door able to see Grandma all the time. Pam had many fun moments in her last year at home with her caregiver Lori, whose grandbabies and puppy brought many smiles.

Pamela is survived by her son Nathan M. Claytor and his wife Kimberly (Haggis) Claytor, her grandsons Henry R. Claytor and Christian J. Claytor of Portsmouth, RI. She was predeceased by her infant granddaughter Genevieve Mae Claytor and her former husband Henry H. Claytor. Pamela leaves her sisters Patricia Malone of NH, and M. Tina Schroeder of Portsmouth, RI; her nieces Melanee (Cooper) Waters, Sara (Schroeder) Mariani and nephew Ryan Schroeder.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, April 19 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842, www.potterleague.org/donate. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the wonderful CNAs who cared for her, and the compassionate nurses of Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home