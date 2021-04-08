Janet H. McDonnell, 75, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on April 5, 2021 in the Newport Hospital.

Janet was born in Scotland to the late Thomas Ireland and Margaret (Hunter) Ireland.

Janet is survived by her children, Madeline M. Griffin and her partner Dennis Banks Jr., Wayne S. Griffin and partner Melissa Henault, and Joe McDonnell. She also leaves her five grandchildren, Jose Perales, Samantha Griffin, Matthew Griffin, Aidan McDonnell, and Gavin McDonnell.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Heather Griffin.

Services for Janet will be private. Burial will be in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown.