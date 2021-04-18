Frances P. (Gizzi) Bowley, age 81, of Middletown, formerly of Caswell Ave, Newport, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her three children, on April 17, 2021 at the John Clarke Nursing Home.

Fran was born in Newport, RI to the late James and Victoria (DeSantis) Gizzi. She grew up in Newport, graduated from Rogers High School, and lived nearly her entire life on Caswell Ave, Newport. She enjoyed a long career as a bank teller with the former Old Stone Bank, then worked for nearly 20 years at Newport Grand, enjoying all the action. Fran was a longtime member of the Sons of Italy, but most of all, she loved bowling, playing bingo and many cherished trips to Las Vegas.

Frances is survived by three children, William “Billy” DeLanoy and his wife Mia of Middletown, Paula DeLanoy Morris and her husband Philip of Newport, and James “Del” DeLanoy of Fall River, MA. She also leaves a brother James Gizzi Jr. of Middletown and four grandchildren Brenda Morris, Ashley Morris, Sarah Morris, and Myra DeLanoy; her sister in law Ann Gizzi of Portsmouth; three stepsons, Michael, Stephen and John Bowley; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband John “Jack” Bowley, Sr., her brother Ralph Gizzi and her sister in law Michele Gizzi.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 22, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway and Mann Ave, Newport, RI.

Donations may be made to benefit the Michele Gizzi Nursing Scholarship, c/o Gizzi Family Health Awareness (GFHA), 36 Hoppin Road, Newport, RI 02840.