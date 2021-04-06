Constance Claire Dorval Kenney, passed away on April 4, 2021 at John Clarke Nursing Home. She was the daughter of George F. and Aurora (Marchand) Dorval, born Dec. 19th, 1927 in her Grandmother’s house in Central Falls, RI. Claire, as she was known, was married to Philip M. Kenney Sr. for 27 years until his death in 1978. Claire leaves her children Suzanne (Bruce) Garrett of Richland WA, Philip M. (Cynthia) Kenney Jr. of Portsmouth RI, Marilyn (Charles) Gemmell of Ashaway RI and Brian P. Kenney (Colleen King) of Newport RI.

Grandmother to six beautiful and intelligent grandchildren, Sean Garrett and Elisa Garrett, Philip M. Kenney III and Jonathan D. Kenney and Charles J. Gemmell III and Jessica M. Gemmell. Great-Grandmother to Noah Joaquin, Philip M. Kenney IV and Brennan Kenney. Claire is also survived by her beloved sister Elaine (Francis) Czajkowski in MD.

Mrs. Kenney was a licensed Dental Hygienist, completing her degree at Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene in Boston MA. She was employed by a number of dentists around town, the last one being Dr. Ernie Violette, for over 25 years, having restarted her career after her youngest child was in school. You would often see her walking to and from work on the nice days.

Claire was an avid Duckpin bowler, a member of the Rosary Altar Society of St. Joseph’s Church and a member of The Club, a gathering of the best friends from St. Catherine’s High School. They got together for food and drinks once a month from High School on.

Funeral services will be private.