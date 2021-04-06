Newport Art Museum will host a virtual Art Excursion to the Reynolda House Museum of American Art on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10am, exclusively for Museum members. The tour is free to Museum members and will be delivered virtually via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link, and is available atnewportartmuseum.org/events. The deadline to register is Monday, April 19 at 5pm.

Non-members who wish to join the tour and enjoy a host of other benefits, including admission to the Museum for a year, are invited to become members atnewportartmuseum.org/join.

Similar to the evolution of our historic John N. A. Griswold House into the Newport Art Museum over 100 years ago, Reynolda House Curator Allison Slaby will describe how the historic Reynolds family estate developed from a private home to a public art museum. Members of the Newport Art Museum will enjoy an in-depth look at Reynolda’s permanent collection followed by interactive art activities with Reynolda educators, and a peek at their current exhibition “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment.“