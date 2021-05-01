(Boston – April 23, 2021) Over the past year as we’ve all been dealing with the pandemic, she’s been a full-time remote worker, home school teacher, Zoom video consultant, and family CEO. Listening and providing sage advice. After a year unlike any other in our lifetime, this Mother’s Day provides an opportunity to show mom just how much we adore and appreciate her.

New England Country Mart (NECM), the family-owned fresh produce and grocery home delivery service, wants to make it easy for you to celebrate mom this year, with uniquely curated brunch and flower options that show mom how much she is loved.

NECM’s Brunching with Mom bundle includes everything you need for a perfect Mother’s Day, with just enough sweet and savory options to please everyone. Start off brunch with locally made bagels, cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers and red onion. Follow that with freshly squeezed orange juice and a family-style fruit salad. The homemade quiche is available in three delicious flavors: Simple Cheddar, the classic Lorraine or savory Sun-dried Tomato and Goat Cheese. Add in a sweet ending with the fresh-baked chocolate babka.

Spring signifies new beginnings and what better way to bring hope this Mother’s Day than with fresh flowers? NECM partnered with L2 Florals to offer fresh cut flower bouquets from the Boston Flower Exchange.

These stunningly crafted floral bouquets are a surefire way to tell mom you love her. Delight with Cherish, a collection of roses, ranunculus, gypsophila, stock, berzelia, and viburnum along with ruscus, pittosporum and lemon leaf or remind her how important she is with Treasure, a lush bouquet of peachy pink garden roses, freesia, ranunculus, spray roses, queen anne’s lace, stock, berzelia and greens complete this bouquet. All floral bouquets are availableto pre-order for Free Mother’s Day delivery on Thursday May 6th, Friday May 7th, or Saturday May 8th.

NECM delivers to Cape Cod, Rhode Island, Southern New Hampshire, and everywhere within the 495-belt of Massachusetts, from Newburyport southbound. Gift cards or gift baskets are also available. For more information and to place an order, visit NewEnglandCountryMart.com.