Rhode Island’s shelter for homeless families in Middletown faced a lot of challenges over the last year in the face of COVID-19, but Lucy’s Hearth got a big financial boost yesterday to continue their work. Backed by 100 donors in the 401 Gives Statewide Day of Giving, Lucy’s Hearth met and exceeded their $12,000 fundraising goal, for a total of $12,850 raised.

This was the second year for the fundraiser, launched last year by United Way of Rhode Island. This year 11,532 donors raised $2,198,175 for 420 non-profit organizations in Rhode Island. Lucy’s reached #16 on the small organizations leaderboard in total funds raised, out of 299 in the small organizations in that category, and #35 overall.

Founded in 1984, there are currently 13 families living at Lucy’s Hearth, with 2 more expected to move in over the coming weeks. On average, they help 45 families each year go from homeless to home. They employ six full time and 11 part time employees that help residents navigate their way to a more sustainable future.

“Because of the community’s support, we are better able to sustain the mission of Lucy’s Hearth in empowering families in going from homeless to home,” said Executive Director Kelly A. Lee.

The funds raised will go to help with general operational costs at the shelter.

If you haven’t yet, there is still time to donate! Our 401Gives page will be open until 6am on Sunday April 4th.

Source: Lucy’s Hearth