Live music warmed the soul on a chilly evening at the Pumphouse in Wakefield Friday as two RI-based acts came together for a great show. Singer Tish Adams was joined by the jazz/roots band Evening Sky for an outdoor concert under the tent.

Evening Sky opened the evening with a set of roots-inspired jazz, including several from their new album One Mic, Two Weekends. The band includes Chris Brooks on Pedal Steel Guitar, Joe Potenza on Bass, Gino Rosati on Guitars, and Eric Hastings on Drums.

Adams, a much-admired local jazz singer and WRIU 90.3FM DJ (Thursday’s 8-10AM), pleased her fans, backed by Evening Sky, mixing up tunes from Bill Withers to Billy Holiday.

The Pumphouse has a full schedule of live music on the way. Click here for details. Meanwhile, check out our photos from Concert Photographer Rick Farrell.