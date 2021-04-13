Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s classically trained contemporary ballet company, this week announced that tickets are on sale for their Spring repertory production RETURN TO LIVE. Tickets are available through IMC’s box office at islandmovingco.org.

RETURN TO LIVE, is a hybrid production offering limited capacity Live Audience and a simulcast Live Stream broadcast, May 6-7-8, 8:00 pm, at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley Street, Providence.

Photo credit: Kim Fuller

All shows offer live-stream viewing, with Friday & Saturday performances on May 7 & 8, offering limited capacity seating. Tickets for live-stream viewing are $35 and in-person tickets are $45. For tickets & information go to islandmovingco.org.

“Through careful planning & preparation, IMC is excited to gather our patrons, in person and virtually for the thrill of live performance. Our new partnership with WaterFire Arts Center introduces IMC to wider audiences, and the vast and beautiful space provides a stunning scale in which to present the company’s work and accommodates physically distanced seating.” – Executive Director, Peter Bramante.

RETURN TO LIVE features world premieres from guest choreographer Colin Connor, former artistic director of the José Limón Dance Company, and Danielle Genest, IMC’s Associate Artistic Director. The performance will also include Mark Harootian’s recent work, Steady Grip, plus repertory favorites Ruth…Less, and A life Well Lived by Miki Ohlsen, IMC’s Artistic Director. The entire program will run approximately seventy minutes without intermission.

All the works in this program will be accompanied by live music arranged by Music Director & cellist Adrienne Taylor, with pianist Andrei Bauman, and violinist Emma Lee Holmes-Hicks. Musical selections feature cello, piano, marimba, viola & violin.

The program is curated by, Ohlsen and Genest, who note “The works selected for this evening represent innovative lush choreography and the athletic dancing that IMC is known for. It furthers IMC’s commitment to artistic collaboration and providing audiences with the rare opportunity to engage with two live-art forms in a singular production.”

“We are delighted to welcome the Island Moving Company to the WaterFire Arts Center. Our mission is to partner with incredible artists and arts organizations all across the state. Having a chance to showcase the creativity and excellence of the Island Moving Company in our spacious main hall is a perfect alignment of our shared mission to build community through artistic excellence.” -Barnaby Evans, executive artistic director, co-CEO of WaterFire Providence

“Rhode Islanders are eager to safely return to live cultural events. We believe this production provides options for audiences that meet or exceed current RIDOH health & safety protocols, allowing audiences to celebrate the beauty and transformative nature of live performance,” said Bramante.

Island Moving Company & WaterFire Arts Center is committed to providing a safe environment for live audience members by contactless ticketing, entry screening, mandatory mask-wearing, sanitizing stations, and physically distanced seating. Visit islandmovingco.org for detailed protocols.