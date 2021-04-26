(Webster, MA – April 26, 2021) – Today Indian Ranch unveiled its 75th Anniversary Season and announced a multi-year partnership with Mike’s Hard Lemonade to present the Mike’s Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series in Webster, MA.

Five new shows have been added to 75th Anniversary Season including Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives on July 31, Tower of Power on August 15, Marc Martel on September 4, Kip Moore on September 26, and 38 Special on October 9 as part of the Mike’s Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series. Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10:00 AM; the Insiders Club Presale will take place Thursday, April 29 at 10:00 AM.

“Mike’s Hard Lemonade is excited to be the presenting sponsor of Indian Ranch live music venue. In their rich 75 year history, they have brought music, good times, and a friendly atmosphere to Massachusetts. We are optimistic that our partnership will only elevate the happiness this venue brings to our consumers, and we can’t wait to see you at a show in the near future,”said Doug Bailey, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Regional Marketing Manager – Northeast.

In 1946, a local Native American promoter created a humble resort called Indian Ranch. He booked live entertainment which initially consisted of vaudeville acts, plays and hillbilly music. The stage was taken from a showboat and patrons sat on wooden logs. In the 1950s and 60s, entertainment included well-known TV personalities such as Rex Trailer and Bozo the Clown. In the 1970s, it started to focus on nationally known country music artists, later expanding its current repertoire of country, classic rock, pop, roots rock, blues, and acoustic music.

Over time the property was developed into a seasonal campground, a function hall was added for banquets and weddings, the Indian Princess was acquired for boat cruises, and most recently, Samuel Slater’s Restaurant opened its doors in summer 2018.

The 3000-capacity venue offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience.

“The 75th anniversary season will be very special. We’re excited to get back to presenting live music and welcome Mike’s Hard Lemonade to the Indian Ranch family for the upcoming concert seasons,” said Suzette Coppola, president of Indian Ranch. “Indian Ranch has been a family business since it opened over seven decades ago. We have hosted country legends like Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Charlie Daniels who played here 27 times. Indian Ranch has also been the launching pad for emerging country artists working their way to stardom including Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, and Blake Shelton. In recent years, we’ve added rock and pop artists to the lineups including acts like Barenaked Ladies, Huey Lewis, Pat Benatar and fan favorites like The Mavericks and Get The Led Out. It’s only fitting that we will be reopening with one of our biggest schedules ever.”

The Mike’s Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch will kick off with local showcases featuring Jediah with Brevity on May 1st, and Mychael David on May 8th. The season continues with, Chris Janson on July 10th, Get the Led Out on July 24th, Ziggy Marley on July 25th, Jamey Johnson August 1st, Justin Moore August 7th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 8th, ABBA The Concert on August 13th, Yacht Rock Revue on August 21, Foreigner on August 26th, Josh Turner on August 28th, Local Countryfest on September 11th, The Mavericks on September 12th, Los Lobos on September 18th, George Thorogood & The Destroyers on September 19th, and the Pike Hair Fest on September 25th. More shows will be announced soon.

All shows in the 2021 Mike’s Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch will follow state and local guidelines in place at the time of the event regarding capacities, social distancing, and other safety measures. Indian Ranch continues to monitor the changing guidelines and will provide continuous updates regarding these policies for each event.



Tickets for the Mike’s Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. Tickets for Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives on July 31, Tower of Power on August 15, Marc Martel on September 4, Kip Moore on September 26, and 38 Special on October 9 go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, April 29 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.