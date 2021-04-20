Residential Properties Ltd. today announced the sale of 60 Bluff Road in Barrington, which sold for $1.27 million. RPL Sales Associate Kelly Zexter represented the sellers as the listing agent in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the highest single-family sale in Barrington this year. RPL says that they have listed each of the single-family homes to sell for over $1 million in Barrington in 2021.

This 1930-built, Nantucket-style Colonial with a two-car garage sits on a lovely hill with stunning water views. The floor plan opens to the incredible living room with a gas fireplace and panoramic windows looking out to Narragansett Bay. The custom Ian Thompson kitchen features a wet bar and high-end appliances including a Thermador range. Glass sliding doors open to the large brick patio, charming pergola, and private backyard featuring a hot tub and an outdoor shower for after a day at the beach. The second floor primary suite boasts a renovated ensuite bath with a walk-in marble shower. Three additional bedrooms are also located on this level, along with a second renovated bath. Barrington is a beautiful coastal town with a nationally recognized school system. Downtown Barrington is replete with unique shops and a variety of restaurants, plus the East Bay Bike Path. The easy commute to Providence allows for access to award-winning venues and fine dining in 20 minutes.