The Newport String Project recently shared details of their next concert of Hidden Newport, their virtual concert series showcasing some of Newport’s most beautiful and unusual locations through virtual chamber music concerts.

This performance, premiering on April 25th at 2 pm on Newport String Project’s YouTube Channel, features the Touro Synagogue, a site of deep historical prominence in the Jewish community in Newport. The Touro is the oldest synagogue building still standing in the United States, and the only surviving Synagogue in the country dating back to the colonial era.

The program will include works by Joseph Haydn, Erwin Schulhoff, George Gershwin, and Hajime Koumatsu.

To learn more about the synagogue and its history, visit https://www.tourosynagogue.org/

Watch the free concert HERE on Newport String Project’s Youtube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJviVuGlcia7duMuldqyYCg