Governor Dan McKee on Tuesday, April 6 will participate in a walking tour of small businesses in Newport, according to a press release from his office.

Joining McKee on the walking tour will be Lt. Governor Nominee Sabina Matos, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson, and Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Donovan-Boyle.

The tour is scheduled to be begin at 2 pm at Fort 1 North.