COVID-19 vaccination eligibility will open this morning for all Rhode Islanders, age 16 and older.

Beginning at 9 am this morning, people age 16 years of age and older are eligible to make appointments to be vaccinated.

There are thousands of appointments still available from the batch of appointments that got posted on Friday afternoon. A new batch of appointments will also be posted on www.vaccinateRI.org on Tuesday morning at 9 am. New appointments for State-run sites open every Tuesday at 9 am and every Friday at 5 pm.

At this time, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for people age 16 and older. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for people age 18 and older.

This group of people age 16 to 39 includes approximately 258,000 people, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH).

RIDOH reminds Rhode Islanders that not everyone will get an appointment right away. However, they still remain on track to meet our goals.

By May 15, RIDOH expects 70% of Rhode Islanders age 16 and older to have at least one dose of vaccine.

As of Friday afternoon, 448,768 people have received one dose of vaccine. A total of 316,983 people have received two doses of vaccine.

Free Public Transporation To Vaccination Sites

Also beginning today, RIPTA will begin to offer free transportation for anyone traveling to or from a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

To view transportation routes and any possible walking distances, visit www.ripta.com and enter your travel information into RIPTA’s Trip Planner on the homepage. The website also has detailed maps and timetables for every RIPTA route.

For more information or to take advantage of this program, please contact RIPTA Customer Service by e-mailing CustomerService@RIPTA.com or by calling 781-9400.