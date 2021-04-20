With spring weather teasing warmer days ahead and the start of Rhode Island Hotel Week, why not take advantage of a less crowded Newport and treat yourself to a staycation in the city-by-the-sea?

Let’s be honest, everyone deserves a break. This past year has been extremely stressful and mentally taxing for so many people in so many different ways.

From scenic drives to shopping, from cliff walks to car museums, Newport offers something for everyone. After a year of adjusting to this Covid-19 lifestyle, a relaxing getaway may be just what you need! Springtime is here and Rhode Island is in bloom. Now is a great time to experience the entirety of the Ocean State before the seasonal traffic arrives in just a few short months.

Not only is a staycation a great way to explore all that our state has to offer without competing with the hustle and bustle of the busier summer months but it’s also a great way to support your local economy, especially when choosing to stay in boutique hotels and inns. Shopping small and dining locally are incredible ways to nurture the local community while treating yourself at the same time!

Rhode Island Hotel Week kicked off on April 17th and runs until April 30th. This 2nd annual event is hosted by Visit Rhode Island and is intended to encourage early season tourism. Participating establishments are offering special promotional rates and look forward to welcome guests before the summer season. For a list of participating hotels, inns and B&B’s please see the link below.

https://www.visitrhodeisland.com/rhode-island-hotel-week/

Over the last two weeks, I have had the privilege of visiting four different properties around the city. Although only select properties are participating in the Hotel Week deals, I strongly recommend that if you have the opportunity, please take some time to explore your local accommodations and treat the family (or yourself!) to a change of scenery in the coming weeks ahead!



The Chanler at Cliff Walk

The Chanler at Cliff Walk. Photo via The Chanler at Cliff Walk

The Chanler at Cliff Walk is quite possibly the nicest hotel that I have ever had the pleasure of staying. My one night at The Chanler was nothing short of enchanting. Situated in a mansion at the start of the Cliff Walk overlooking First Beach, this Forbes Four-Star hotel is the true definition of elegance. From the moment I arrived, I was taken aback by the scenic views, the luxurious grounds, and the incredible guest service. This stay exceeded my highest expectations.

Period-specific elegance paired with modern amenities offers guests an unparalleled experience in one of the most scenic and accessible locations that Newport has to offer.

I was fortunate to stay in the Nantucket Ocean Villa, which offers a private outside terrace complete with a hot tub and sauna as well as a porch that overlooks First Beach. I took advantage of the private deck and finished my workday while enjoying the room’s spectacular ocean view. That evening, I enjoyed dinner at the hotel’s restaurant, Cara, with my good friend Jimmy Oca who serves as the Rooms Manager at The Chanler. The attention to detail, sincerity of the staff, and sheer beauty of their campus are three pillars that help The Chanler stand out as one of Newport’s premier luxury hotels.

Their hospitality is predicated on the entirety of the guest experience and let me say, no detail was overlooked. If your budget allows, a stay at The Chanler is a MUST DO when visiting or ‘staycationing’ in Newport.

https://www.thechanler.com/



Hotel Viking

Hotel Viking. Photo via Hotel Viking

Located at the corner of Bellevue Avenue and Kay Street, this year marks the Hotel Viking’s 95th year in hospitality. Along with the history and location, the hotel is in the midst of unveiling its recent $6.2 million dollar restoration. Updated rooms, renovated common areas, and adding new modern amenities are just a few of the ways that the Viking is hoping to ensure another 95 years of accommodating guests in one of Newport’s most iconic neighborhoods.

In conjunction with this celebration, the hotel is offering a $95 for 95 years promotion. This package includes $95 weekday stays in April and November or $95 off of the best available rate from May through October. If you’re looking to be close to the action and a short walk from anything in town, consider the Hotel Viking for your Springtime vacation.

https://www.hotelviking.com/



The Samuel Durfee House

Samuel Durfee House. Photo via Samuel Durfee House

Considered one of the top Bed and Breakfast’s in the city, the Samuel Durfee House is a Federal Period Inn located in the city’s Yachting Village, right in the heart of downtown Newport on Spring Street. A perfect place to book if you want to stay within a few hundred yards of Newport Harbor and Thames Street, the inn has been locally owned and operated by Michael and Heather De Pinho for over 22 years.

Built in 1803 by an English banker, the house is highlighted by historic touches and has been carefully, thoughtfully, and meticulously renovated by the De Pinho’s in order to keep with the building’s true original character and maintain its heritage. The owner’s unit, aptly nicknamed ‘The Barn’ for its prior usage and post and beam features, won a Doris Duke Preservation Award from the Newport Restoration Foundation and the city in 2016.

Michael and Heather truly go above and beyond in order to ensure that their guests are comfortable and have even adjusted their normal B&B amenities to provide additional precautions during the Covid-19 pandemic. The inn recently opened for the season and their lodging specials are perfect for those who want to pair local Newport experiences such as mansion tours and vineyard tastings to their staycation.

Shop local, sip local, support local and stay local at the Samuel Durfee House this Spring!



https://samueldurfeehouse.com/

Castle Hill Inn

Castle Hill Inn. Photo via Castle Hill Inn

If you’ve been to Newport, you’ve heard of Castle Hill. The property is simply breathtaking; from rustic hiking trails to the postcard-worthy lighthouse that welcomes boats into Narragansett Bay, Castle Hill in the springtime is a private retreat enjoyed by visitors and locals alike.

The only thing that may compete with the grounds is the staff’s friendliness, attentiveness, and sincerity. Each year, I take advantage of Newport Restaurant Group’s popular cyber Monday deal and stay at the Inn as a pre-season treat. This year, I booked the Master Bedroom and enjoyed exceptional service throughout my stay. I can’t say enough about this experience year in and year out.



As Newport’s only Relais & Chateaux property, the Inn is truly the definition of quintessential luxury right in our backyard. Castle Hill Inn features 33 accommodations that include private beach cottages, beach houses, harbor houses and suites within the main mansion. Sweeping views of Narragansett Bay highlight the property along with their indulgent fine dining program and world-class hospitality. Book a room, enjoy a bottle of wine and unwind on the lawn or the terrace this Spring at Castle Hill Inn.

https://www.castlehillinn.com/

The hospitality industry was one of the most severely affected by Covid-19 and if you have an opportunity to vacation or staycation this Spring, What’s Up Newp encourages you to join us before the summer arrives!