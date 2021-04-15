The City of Newport is encouraging its residents to help eliminate excess food waste by providing backyard compost bins at a “dirt cheap” price thanks to a grant from the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation.

The grant funding, which the City said in a press release was secured by the Department of Public Services, allows for City of Newport residents who attend a virtual RIRRC composting webinar to request a compost bin at a discounted rate of $17.50.

Entitled, Backyard Composting in the Urban Setting, the specials virtual webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. All participants must sign up via GoToWebinar using the below link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5680484302219007499

The first 100 residents who register and attend the webinar will be eligible to purchase a compost bin from the Clean City Program at the deeply discounted rate of $17.50. Anyone who signs up for the program after the first 100 registrants will be eligible to purchase a compost bin at the discounted rate of $35.00 ($45.00 RIRRC non-discounted price/ $120 comparable value).

Compost bins will be distributed Saturday, May 22nd at City Yard from 8 a.m. – 12 pm with additional distribution dates scheduled as needed.

More information can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Trash.