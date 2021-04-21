In an effort to increase the pool of applicants interested in working at Easton’s Beach this summer, the City of Newport today announced that it is offering a pair of financial incentive programs for both lifeguards and general beach staff.

Under the 2021 seasonal employment incentive program, the City writes on their website that any lifeguard who works a minimum of 200 hours from June 19th until August 28th will be eligible to receive at least a partial reimbursement for costs associated with obtaining or renewing their professional certification. Lifeguards who work a minimum of 400 hours during that same period will receive full reimbursement for professional certification requirements.

In addition, the City writes that its pay range for lifeguards is also being raised to exceed that paid to lifeguards at Rhode Island State Beaches with hourly rates of up to $20 per hour.

Meanwhile, all beach staff, including parking lot and general laborer positions, will be eligible for late-season bonus pay for hours worked between August 1st and Labor Day.

For beach staff that work weekends between August 1st and 14th an additional $3 per hour will be added to their hourly rate. From Aug. 15-29thall daily shifts will include an additional $3 per hour bonus, and from Aug. 30th through Labor Day, all beach personnel will receive an additional $5 per hour above their hourly rate.



The incentives are being offered in response to an abnormally low number of applications received during this year’s seasonal recruiting period.

Anyone interested in submitting an application is encouraged to visit www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs for more information.