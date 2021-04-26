The Community College of Rhode Island announced today that it is partnering with the Rhode Island Department of Health to provide free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at all four campuses this week, including at our Newport County Campus on Wednesday, April 28th, (10 am – 2 pm).

While the clinics are open to all CCRI students, faculty, and staff, there are dozens of appointments still available to the general public.

Please note, individuals do not need to enter their health insurance card and their insurance will not be charged. The vaccine is free.

The CCRI campus clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which requires individuals to be 18 years of age or older.

To register for the Wednesday, vaccine clinic at CCRI’s Newport campus, follow this link: https://www.vaccinateri.org//reg/7561005292.

In order to plan properly, registration for this specific clinic closes at midnight tonight (4/26).