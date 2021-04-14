The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (ACA) this week announced that the deadline for the Spring 2021 Artist Awards has been extended to 11:59 pm on May 15, 2021.

The awards are given twice yearly to Newport County artists for projects that benefit the community. Applicants must be ACA members to apply, though membership is open to all. Winners will receive up to $500 for their projects.

Spring 2020 recipients of the award include Taleen Batalian’s Waves and Shadows, Scandalous Conduct 1919/1920 by Jason Tranchida and Matthew Lawrence, Newport Public Art and ali kenner brodsky & co.’s MoMents of Nice. Previous recipients are profiled on the ACA website.

A mural created by Jy-Tique Harris, who received an ACA Artist Award in 2020 for this project

Artists of all backgrounds, identities and artistic disciplines—including visual arts (illustration, graphic design, multimedia), performing arts (dance, music, theatre), literary arts (creative writing, poetry), and any other traditional or emerging field—residing in and/or offering artistic programs to any of the six Newport County communities (Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton) are strongly encouraged to apply. The Arts & Cultural Alliance especially encourages individual artists working alone or in collaboration to apply for support of projects that enhance and uplift the Newport County community.

Guidelines, application details, and membership information can be found on the ACA website. Email the organization at info@newportarts.org with questions.

About the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County

Since 1994, the ACA has promoted and advanced arts and culture in Newport County for the benefit of the community. A member-supported organization, the ACA offers events, networking opportunities and support for artist members, and hosts public arts and cultural events. ACA aims to help guide the interconnection between creative and cultural contributors, and the people of Newport County.