Several buildings in the heart of lower Thames Street have hit the market.

452, 458, 460, and 462 Thames Street, which includes three mixed-use buildings, have been listed for sale this week for $4.95 million.

The buildings include six commercial/retail units and seven residential units. The buildings are currently anchored by Gary’s Handy Lunch, Eileen on Thames, and Sailaway Studio.

452 – 462 Thames Street

According to City of Newport property records, the property is currently owned by Gary and Mary Hooks, owners of Gary’s Handy Lunch.

Gary’s Handy Lunch has been operating at 462 Thames Street since 1967. The sale of the properties does not include any of the businesses or contents.

Possibly invaluable are the 12 plus parking spots over the three lots.

The property is listed by the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/MAX Profnl. Newport, Inc..

See the full listing here.