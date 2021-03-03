Today, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner was joined by 1199/NESEIU Union Executive Vice President Patrick Quinn, Rhode Island Director of Corrections Patricia A. Coyne-Fague, the Favino-Freeman family and community members to announce the launch of the Frontline Heroes Fund, Treasurer Magaziner’s new program to provide the children of frontline workers who have passed from COVID-19 with a $2,500 scholarship in a CollegeBound Saver account.

“As we mark the one year anniversary of the beginning of the Covid pandemic in Rhode Island we should pause to recognize the brave frontline workers who have sacrificed their own safety to keep our state running,” said Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a statement. “While we cannot bring back those who we have lost, we can at least come together as a community to support the children who these brave frontline workers left behind and ensure that they have a bright future.”

To date, COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 2,500 Rhode Islanders. Treasurer Magaziner is launching this program to honor the legacy of those frontline workers who have kept the state economy running during the pandemic and to support the future success of their families.

“Our frontline workers have made tremendous sacrifices in order to serve the people of Rhode Island; now it’s our turn to give back to them,” said 1199/NESEIU Union Executive Vice President Patrick Quinn in a statement. “Please help us get the word out by checking in on your fellow members and coworkers, and sharing this important resource with them.”

CollegeBound Saver is a tax-advantaged savings plan that allows Rhode Islanders to affordably save for higher education. Savings can be used at accredited colleges, universities, trade, and vocational schools, and apprenticeship programs worldwide.

“The Office of the General Treasurer is proud to administer CollegeBound Saver and help Rhode Island families on the path to reaching their education savings goals,” said 529 Savings Program Director Chris Civittolo. “We know there’s nothing more valuable than an education, and CollegeBound Saver is an easy, accessible way to save for whatever higher education program you decide to pursue. The Frontline Heroes Fund is our way of supporting those who supported us throughout the pandemic.”

Research indicates that individuals with a college savings account such as CollegeBound Saver are three times more likely to attend college and four times more likely to graduate.

“The scholarship will help my younger sister and I complete our college education at the University of Rhode Island,” said Stone Freeman, son of Lt. Russell Freeman. “But more importantly, it helps remember the legacy of fallen frontline workers, like our father, as heroes.”

More information about the Frontline Heroes Fund can be found at treasury.ri.gov. For questions, concerns or help with your application, please reach out to (401) 222-2397 or email frontlinefund@treasury.ri.gov.