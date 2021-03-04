Showcase Cinemas is kicking off a limited-run screening of the Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry documentary this Friday, offering fans the opportunity to see the film on the big screen. Enjoy freshly popped popcorn, candy and soda and experience a larger-than-life screening of one of the most anticipated documentaries of the year. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler’s lens, follow Eilish’s journey on the road, onstage and at home. All Showcase Cinemas have reopened under the company’s “Be Showcase Safe” health and safety program. For more information on the Be Showcase Safe program, please visit https://www.showcasecinemas.com/be-showcase-safe.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is screening at Showcase Cinema de Lux locations in RI, including Providence and Warwick. The schedule is as follows:

· March 4th, 5th, 6th at 7:30 PM

· March 7th at 3:00 PM

Fans can visit https://www.showcasecinemas.com/film-info/billie-eilish-the-worlds-a-little-blurry to learn more and book tickets for Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.