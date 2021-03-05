Starting this Saturday, March 6, you can once again join Save The Bay aboard one of their education vessels as we motor through historic Newport Harbor and observe seals at Citing Rock.

One-hour seal tours are entirely boat-based, while 1.75-hour tours include a visit to the grounds of the Rose Island Lighthouse. Tours departing from Bowen’s Ferry Landing at 30 Market Square in Newport.

Save The Bay states on their website that Seal Tours are proceeding in accordance with Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines. A complete list of COVID-19 policies and procedures is available here.

Tours this weekend will take place at 3 pm and 4:15 pm on Saturday and at 10 am and 11:15 am on Sunday.

Pricing for the Newport Seal and Rose Island Tours are as follows;

One-Hour Tour – $22 non-members; $17 Save The Bay members, seniors, children aged 3-12; $0 children under 3 years.

1.75-Hour Seal and Rose Island Tour – $47 non-members; $37 Save The Bay members, seniors, children aged 3-12; $0 children under 3 years.

Learn more and see the full schedule at savebay.org/seal

Westerly Nature Cruises will resume in October 2021, according to Save The Bay’s website.