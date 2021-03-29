Rhode Island’s average gas price is down one cent from last week($2.79), averaging$2.78per gallon, according to AAA Northeast’s weekly gas price update.

Today’s price is 15 cents higher than a month ago($2.63)and 66 cents higher than March 29, 2020 ($2.12). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 8 cents lower than the national average.

“Growing supplies and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for the majority of motorists,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast in a statement. “These are positive signs that less expensive gas prices could be around the corner, but not enough to indicate a steady trend just yet.”

AAA Northeast’s March 29 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 2 cents lower than last week($2.88), averaging$2.86a gallon. Today’s national average price is 15 cents higher than a month ago($2.71), and 84 cents higher than this day last year($2.02).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $2.78 $2.79 $2.63 $2.12 Massachusetts $2.76 $2.76 $2.64 $2.11 Connecticut $2.89 $2.90 $2.74 $2.17

*Prices as of March 29, 2021