The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI)today announced that retired professors Philip Miller of Providence, RI and James Glickman of Sturbridge, MA, recently received emeritus status at CCRI, honoring their 79 years of combined experience in academia.

CCRI provided the following background on the two professors;

Miller, who retired in 2018, spent 19 years as a professor of Engineering and Technology and 32 years in academia. In addition, he served as an advisor for the Engineering Student Association Minority Mentoring Program for more than 30 years and was CCRI’s Engineering and Technology Department Chair from 2016–2018.

Serving on numerous departmental and college-wide committees, Miller was the recipient of the Phi Theta Kappa Pi Omicron Chapter Teaching Excellence Award for the Knight Campus in 1993 and 1994 and also won the Society of Mechanical Engineering Technology’s Student Organization Teacher of the Year Award in 1993.

Described by students as an “enthusiastic,” “intelligent” professor and a strong advocate for hands-on experience in the classroom, Miller also played a key role in overseeing the college’s launch of a 3-D printing lab in 2018, funded through a Perkins Grant. The Institute of Industrial Engineers also recognized Miller for his contribution to Rhode Island’s engineering professionals in 2004.

Glickman served as the English Department Coordinator at the Flanagan Campus for 26 of his 47 years in academia before retiring in 2008 and participated on a number of departmental and college-wide committees covering contract negotiations, distance learning, and New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) self-study.

A “fair” and “engaging” professor, as described by his students, Glickman was one of the first faculty members to teach online courses at CCRI. He won the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Teacher of the Year award in 2014 and also served as the chair of CCRI’s Faculty Negotiations Committee in addition to his role on the college’s Distance Learning Advisory Committee, where he served as Vice President for several years.

Glickman, a naturally-gifted wordsmith, has written two fiction novels, including the recently-published Crossing Point, which was chosen by the Wall Street Journal as Best New Fiction and was an Editor’s Choice by the Historical Novel Society. Glickman has also submitted numerous Op-Ed pieces in The Providence Journal and performed talks and readings in Porter Square in Cambridge, Brown Alumni Hall, and Old Sturbridge Village, among others.

“Professor Glickman and Professor Miller have demonstrated exemplary contributions to the college through years of teaching excellence, scholarship, and service to our college community and are both deserving of this prestigious recognition,” said CCRI’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Rosemary Costigan in a statement.