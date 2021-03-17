The Newport Little League in Newport, RI NEEDS YOUR HELP to provide Spring programming this year! Due to covid restrictions we will not be having our annual fundraiser at O’Brien’s Pub this Spring. We are asking for your help with a donation to the Newport Little League. The money we generate helps to repair our fields, provide equipment to our players, and provide scholarships for youth in need. We would greatly appreciate any help you could provide to support our season.



We will be offering a Newport Little League season this Spring. The Newport Little League has been an integral part of our community in Newport making lasting memories for our youth for many generations. It continues its legacy to be a rewarding experience for children, parents, and all of our community partners. We are happy to provide T-Ball, Baseball, and Softball for both boys and girls from age 5-12. We welcome you to come and watch one of our games this season where you will see children play T-Ball and learn to use a bat for their very first time. You can also see older children work as a team and develop their skills to become competitive in their game.



There are so many valuable life lessons these sports help to develop in our youth. Learning to work as a team, developing strong work ethics, and dealing with pressure are just a few ways our youth are enriched through the love of the game. Each season takes a tremendous amount of time, dedication, and passion in order to organize and facilitate a fun season in a well-maintained environment.



We appreciate your consideration and support of the Newport Little League.

https://www.stackraise.com/donate/602ff6c9bbd458000af9b2f5/603ef6cdf8ccb8000a299142

-Michelle Leys