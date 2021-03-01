This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Trudy Dee (Frantz) Daileader, age 59 of Newport RI, passed away on February 25, 2021 at her home in Newport RI. She was the wife of Thomas Daileader.

Trudy was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y. to Donald and Varissa Frantz on November 21, 1961. She went to high school in Vestal, N.Y. and graduated in 1979. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from SUNY Albany NY. Trudy recently worked as a Consultant with MIKEL Incorporated, a US Navy Defense Contractor. She enjoyed boxing, cycling and any beach in Mexico. She was involved in Teen Missions, RI Autism, and received an award for her work with RI Autism.

Trudy is survived by her husband of 32 years Thomas Daileader from Newport R.I., father and mother Donald & Varissa from Endicott, N.Y. her brother Alex in Brackney, PA. She has three sons, Miles, Cormick, and Bowen that reside in R.I. along with three grandchildren Dalton, Henrik, and Eloise. She has 25 nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be Friday, March 5, from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport. Due to the current restrictions, only 15 people are allowed into the funeral home at a time, there may be an extended wait time. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, March 6 at 9:30 AM, Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private. Seating is limited in church. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial donations may be made to The Autism Project, 1516 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919 or by visiting

www.theautismproject.org/get-involved/giving/ways-to-give

Trudy’s funeral mass will be live streamed. The link will be available here shortly before the mass.