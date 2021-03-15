Kenneth Lauder, 66, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on March 4, 2021 in the Heatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Bernard and Barbara (Nickerson) Lauder.

Kenneth attended Rogers High School and was proud of his military service in the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck driver for many years.

He is survived by his children, Kenneth M. Lauder of R.I, and Christine Lauder of GA. Kenneth also leaves his siblings Bernard K. Lauder of S.D., Audrey Taylor of N.C., Donald Lauder of R.I., and Karen Carruba of R.I. He is also survived by his close friends, Carol vonDembowski of FL, and Glenn Williams of R.I. as well as the staff at Heatherwood.

We would like to thank Beacon Hospice, and Rhode Island’s Voluntary Guardianship Program for the care and attention given to Kenneth.

Private services with military honors will be held at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI