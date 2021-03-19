Gary L. Duckman, age 86 of Newport, RI formerly of Longmeadow, MA passed away peacefully on March 17, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Bunny Duckman of Newport, RI, a daughter Susan Scanlon (Thomas Donhauser) of Buffalo, NY, a son Thomas Duckman of Ketchum, ID, brother Sanford (Cheryl) Duckman of Boynton Beach, FL and 2 grandchildren Emma Scanlon of Washington, DC and James Scanlon of Chicago, IL, his beloved dog McDuff and many dear friends.

At Gary’s request, there will be no service.

A celebration of his life will be held this summer when it will be safe for family and friends to gather.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home