Mrs. Frances (Virgadamo) Silvia, age 95, of Chepachet, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2021.

Frances was born in Newport, RI to Gioachino and Antonia Virgadamo. She was their last living child. Frances married Everett Silvia of Newport on February 5, 1948 at St. Joseph’s Church in Newport, RI.

Born in Newport, RI she was a true Rhode Islander leaving only to live in California and Nevada for a short time. Frances worked at the Newport Hospital as well as for some prestigious families in Newport. After retiring, Frances enjoyed spending her time sewing and cooking. You would rarely see her without a cup of hot tea. She enjoyed listening to music and watching game shows. Her ultimate joy was spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren who she loved dearly. Strong in her faith, she made it to church as often as she could and loved her church family very much. Frances loved to give everyone hugs and always said Love ya, even if she just met you. Frances never said goodbye, she said it was too final and replaced it with “See you Later.” So now we say to Frances see you later, you fought a good fight and loved whole-heartedly.

“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have padded away” Revelations 21:4 Frances would not want any tears, just remember the good times shared with.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Maryrose Mensah, son in law, Tony Mensah, her grandchildren Noah, Zipporah, Giovanna, and Judah, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Silvia, her parents, Gioachino and Antonia Virgadamo, her son, Paul, her brothers Luke, Michael, John and George, her sisters Mary, Rose Carmella and Lillian.

Public Viewing will be held Saturday, 20th of March, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Memorial Funeral Home.

Services for Mrs. Frances Silvia will be private.