Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), the region’s premier privately-held discount retail chain with 142 store locations in the Northeast, is currently hiring for its distribution center, located at 375 Commerce Park Road, North Kingstown, RI.

Ocean State Job Lot will host a virtual hiring event for all distribution center opportunities on March 30th from 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Candidates who are interested in attending can register for the event via the registration link, https://bit.ly/3f9iuwo. For questions, please email the recruiting team directly at careers@osjl.com.

Ocean State Job Lot is currently hiring up to 100 seasonal, part-time and full-time distribution center associates, and is actively interviewing for all positions and for all shifts. The company encourages applicants from community-based organizations to apply.

Applicants who are interested in part-time and full-time positions may visit oceanstatejoblot.com/careers-distribution-center to apply. OSJL offers a competitive pay and benefits package, including flexible hours; medical, vision, and dental insurance if eligible; profit participation; service awards; paid time off; 401K, store discount, and more.

“Ocean State Job Lot is extending its reach and expanding its offerings,” said Jeff Enright, Director of Supply Chain and Logistics, Ocean State Job Lot. “With that growth comes great opportunities in our Distribution Center. We are looking for motivated, dedicated and friendly associates to help us support our stores and our communities. Come grow with us!”

