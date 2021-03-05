Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All job opportunities were posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
- AAA Northeast – Sales Associate
- Aerotek – Office Associate
- Allied Universal – Security Operations Manager
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Apex Kitchens and Baths – Kitchen Designer
- Aquidneck Country Club – Rounds Chef-Seasonal
- Assurance – Remote Life Insurance Agent – Get that Gwop from Anywhere (L…
- Athleta – Assistant Manager
- Bar ‘Cino – LINE COOK @ BAR ‘CINO
- Binge BBQ – Counter Person
- Burger King – Assistant Restaurant Leader or Shift Leader
- Castle Hill Inn – Dishwasher
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Overnight Residential Group Home Counselor (Adolescent Femal…
- Chilis – Host – Middletown Chili’s
- Citizens – Mortgage Loan Officer, Devlpmt
- City By-the-sea Insurance – Licensed property & casualty agent/Client Management Specialist (contact: RLeary@citybytheseainsurance.com or 401-439-8323)
- Codac Behavioral Health – Addiction Counselor
- Coddington Brewing Co. – Wait Staff/Server
- Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Barista
- CW Resources – Site Health And Safety Officer
- Diversified Car Care – Auto Detailing
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – full-time Office Manager and part-time Development Associate
- EBCAP – Dental Assistant – Part time (EBCAP0744)
- ESHI Builders – Experienced Carpenter’s
- Fairstead – Assistant Community Manager
- Food Love Market – RETAIL MANAGER @ FOOD LOVE MARKET – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
- Forty 1 North – Guest Services Representative
- Fusion Medical Staffing – LPN
- Gas Lamp Grille – Doorman/Bouncer
- Genesis Healthcare – Assistant Director of Nursing (Full Time – Temporary)
- Gill Irrigation – Lawn Sprinkler Technician
- Group SSI – Actor/Role Player
- Gurney’s – Controller
- Heatherwood Rehab – Infection Preventionist
- IYRS – Career Development Manager
- Leidos – Material Handling Laborer
- Lifespan – Registered Nurse
- Magellan Health – Manager, Clinical Programs
- Michaels – Part Time Frame Sales
- Middletown Public Schools – 6-Hour Teacher Assistant REPOST – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- MIKEL – PROGRAM SUPPORT I
- Napa Auto Parts – NAPA Auto Parts Middletown Parts Delivery Person
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
- Neta – Cost Accountant
- Netsimco – Computer System Analyst
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Job Fair- March 11th 10AM-2PM
- Newport County Community Health – Per Diem Registered Nurse
- Newport County YMCA – Gymnastics Coach
- Newport Mental Health – Vocational Specialist
- Newport Polo – Brand Ambassador, Polo Groom,Bartenders, Beverage Servers, Pro Shop Manager, Pro Shop Sales Associates, Field Marshall, and more
- Newport Public Schools – Coaching Positions @ Thompson Middle School
- Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION CHEF – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
- On Time Staffing – Labor General
- Pizza Hollywood – Pizza Delivery Driver
- Planet Fitness – Assistant Manager
- Riverhead Building Supply – FT / PT Hardware
- Rumford Pet Express – Supervisors
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Service Receptionist
- Salve Regina University – Assistant Coach, Women’s Soccer – Salve Regina University
- Sayer Regan & Thayer – Associate Attorney
- Scooter World – Rental Agent
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Senior Helpers of Rhode Island – Nursing Assistant
- Sephora – Assistant Manager, Client Experience & Services
- Shaner Hotel Group – Front Desk Agent Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Shore Soap Company – Retail Sales Associate, Thames Street Newport
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Skechers- Retail Floor Leader
- Sodexo – Food Service Worker
- Solidifi – Funding Specialist
- Southcoast Health System – RN-Staff Nurse
- Starbucks – Barista
- T.J. Brown Inc. – Landscape Gardener
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
- The Bohlin & Castle HIll Inn – BANQUET DIRECTOR @ CASTLE HILL INN & THE BOHLIN
- The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
- The Mooring – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ THE MOORING
- The Newport Experience – Banquet Manager
- The Power of Juice – Retail Sales Associate and Cashier
- The Recruiting Co. – Sales Consultant
- The Reef – Host Staff
- The Vanderbilt – Concierge/Guest Relations
- The Wayfinder – Bartender
- TNG Retail Services – Travel Grocery Remodel Merchandiser – Full-Time with Benefit…
- Town of Middletown – Lifeguard Captain
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative U-Haul of Newport, RI
- US Department of the Navy – ADMIN/TECH SPECIALIST
- Village House Nursing & Rehab – Dietary Aide
- West Marine – Cashier
- Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper (Part Time)
- Unknown – **PRIVATE PAY** CNA or HHA NEEDED, Hourly
- Unknown – Automotive Technician
- Unknown – gas attendant
- Unknown – LINE COOK WANTED