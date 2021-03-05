Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All job opportunities were posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. AAA Northeast – Sales Associate
  2. Aerotek – Office Associate
  3. Allied Universal – Security Operations Manager
  4. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  5. Apex Kitchens and Baths – Kitchen Designer
  6. Aquidneck Country Club – Rounds Chef-Seasonal
  7. Assurance – Remote Life Insurance Agent – Get that Gwop from Anywhere (L…
  8. Athleta – Assistant Manager
  9. Bar ‘Cino – LINE COOK @ BAR ‘CINO
  10. Binge BBQ – Counter Person
  11. Burger King – Assistant Restaurant Leader or Shift Leader
  12. Castle Hill Inn – Dishwasher
  13. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Overnight Residential Group Home Counselor (Adolescent Femal…
  14. Chilis – Host – Middletown Chili’s
  15. Citizens – Mortgage Loan Officer, Devlpmt
  16. City By-the-sea Insurance – Licensed property & casualty agent/Client Management Specialist (contact: RLeary@citybytheseainsurance.com or 401-439-8323)
  17. Codac Behavioral Health – Addiction Counselor
  18. Coddington Brewing Co. – Wait Staff/Server
  19. Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Barista
  20. CW Resources – Site Health And Safety Officer
  21. Diversified Car Care – Auto Detailing
  22. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  23. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – full-time Office Manager and part-time Development Associate
  24. EBCAP – Dental Assistant – Part time (EBCAP0744)
  25. ESHI Builders – Experienced Carpenter’s
  26. Fairstead – Assistant Community Manager
  27. Food Love Market – RETAIL MANAGER @ FOOD LOVE MARKET – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP 
  28. Forty 1 North – Guest Services Representative
  29. Fusion Medical Staffing – LPN
  30. Gas Lamp Grille – Doorman/Bouncer
  31. Genesis Healthcare – Assistant Director of Nursing (Full Time – Temporary)
  32. Gill Irrigation – Lawn Sprinkler Technician
  33. Group SSI – Actor/Role Player
  34. Gurney’s – Controller
  35. Heatherwood Rehab – Infection Preventionist
  36. IYRS – Career Development Manager
  37. Leidos – Material Handling Laborer
  38. Lifespan – Registered Nurse
  39. Magellan Health – Manager, Clinical Programs
  40. Michaels – Part Time Frame Sales
  41. Middletown Public Schools – 6-Hour Teacher Assistant REPOST – ANTICIPATED OPENING
  42. MIKEL – PROGRAM SUPPORT I
  43. Napa Auto Parts – NAPA Auto Parts Middletown Parts Delivery Person
  44. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
  45. Neta – Cost Accountant
  46. Netsimco – Computer System Analyst
  47. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Job Fair- March 11th 10AM-2PM
  48. Newport County Community Health – Per Diem Registered Nurse
  49. Newport County YMCA – Gymnastics Coach
  50. Newport Mental Health – Vocational Specialist
  51. Newport Polo – Brand Ambassador, Polo Groom,Bartenders, Beverage Servers, Pro Shop Manager, Pro Shop Sales Associates, Field Marshall, and more
  52. Newport Public Schools – Coaching Positions @ Thompson Middle School
  53. Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION CHEF – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
  54. On Time Staffing – Labor General
  55. Pizza Hollywood – Pizza Delivery Driver
  56. Planet Fitness – Assistant Manager
  57. Riverhead Building Supply – FT / PT Hardware
  58. Rumford Pet Express – Supervisors
  59. Safe Harbor Marinas – Service Receptionist
  60. Salve Regina University – Assistant Coach, Women’s Soccer – Salve Regina University
  61. Sayer Regan & Thayer – Associate Attorney
  62. Scooter World – Rental Agent
  63. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  64. Senior Helpers of Rhode Island – Nursing Assistant
  65. Sephora – Assistant Manager, Client Experience & Services
  66. Shaner Hotel Group – Front Desk Agent Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  67. Shore Soap Company – Retail Sales Associate, Thames Street Newport
  68. SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  69. Skechers- Retail Floor Leader
  70. Sodexo – Food Service Worker
  71. Solidifi – Funding Specialist
  72. Southcoast Health System – RN-Staff Nurse
  73. Starbucks – Barista
  74. T.J. Brown Inc. – Landscape Gardener
  75. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
  76. The Bohlin & Castle HIll Inn – BANQUET DIRECTOR @ CASTLE HILL INN & THE BOHLIN 
  77. The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
  78. The Mooring – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ THE MOORING 
  79. The Newport Experience – Banquet Manager
  80. The Power of Juice – Retail Sales Associate and Cashier
  81. The Recruiting Co. – Sales Consultant
  82. The Reef – Host Staff 
  83. The Vanderbilt – Concierge/Guest Relations
  84. The Wayfinder – Bartender
  85. TNG Retail Services – Travel Grocery Remodel Merchandiser – Full-Time with Benefit…
  86. Town of Middletown – Lifeguard Captain
  87. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative U-Haul of Newport, RI
  88. US Department of the Navy – ADMIN/TECH SPECIALIST
  89. Village House Nursing & Rehab – Dietary Aide
  90. West Marine – Cashier
  91. Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper (Part Time)
  92. Unknown – **PRIVATE PAY** CNA or HHA NEEDED, Hourly
  93. Unknown – Automotive Technician
  94. Unknown – gas attendant 
  95. Unknown – LINE COOK WANTED 

