A curator tour of current exhibition “Abstract Ideas” will take place virtually on Zoom Thursday, March 25 from 4:30 – 5:15 pm with Newport Art Museum Senior Curator Francine Weiss.

Two Artist Talks, featuring participating artists from current exhibition “Digital Breath:Video and Sound Art in the Age of Global Connectivity,” will also be offered virtually on Wednesday, March 31 from 5:30 – 6:30 pm and Wednesday, April 14 from 5:30 – 6:30 pm. “Digital Breath” artists Steve Subotnick, Dan O’Neill and Andrea Pérez Bessin, as well as guest curator Brian O’Malley, will join the discussion on March 31st, while April 14th will feature Annu Palakunnathu Matthew, John Devault, Lauren Mantecón, Joseph Fortune and Brian O’Malley. Artist Talks are free for Museum members or $10 General Admission, while the Curator Tour is free for all to join. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

More information and registration is available at www.newportartmuseum.org/events.

On March 25 at 4:30 pm, enjoy a virtual guided tour through a selection of rarely exhibited works, mysterious finds, and new acquisition gems featured in the permanent collection exhibition “Abstract Ideas,” which is currently on view at the Museum. Join Senior Curator Francine Weiss as she illuminates the artistic connections and histories that informed her curatorial choices, and learn how abstraction was used to prioritize emotional experiences over tangible realities. This event is free, registration required at www.newportartmuseum.org/events.

“Digital Breath: Video and Sound Art in the Age of Global Connectivity,” guest curated by multimedia artist Brian C. O’Malley, brings together the work of seven artists with fresh and diverse perspectives exploring the theme of “breath” during the era of COVID with compelling video and sound art works. Participating artists Steven Subotnick, Andrea Pérez Bessin, and Daniel O’Neill will join O’Malley to discuss their individual explorations of the theme “breath” during this other-worldly time of the pandemic on Wednesday, March 31 at 5:30 pm. Annu Palakunnathu Matthew, John Devault, Lauren Mantecón, and Joseph Fortune will join O’Malley for the second of the two talks on Wednesday, April 14 at 5:30 pm. Enjoy hearing how each “Digital Breath” artist has created a compelling and thought-provoking response that asks us to consider human connection, and disconnection. Each Artist Talk is free for Museum members or $10 General Admission.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link and is available at www.newportartmuseum.org/events.

The Newport Art Museum was founded in 1912 on the belief that arts and culture have the power to bring diverse groups of individuals together, which ultimately promotes civic engagement and strengthens the social fabric of our communities. This core idea continues to inform the Museum’s direction today, and creates opportunities for engaged conversations and important connections provoked by the art on the walls.