BankNewport is pleased to announce that “Kind Souls, Full Bowls”, a campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity in Rhode Island, generated$7,535.00 for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

From January 18th through February 14th, members of the community were encouraged to make a contribution to the Food Bank to support the organization’s mission to distribute food to people in need through its statewide network of 159 member food pantries and meal sites. BankNewport launched the campaign with a $50,000 donation.

“We are thrilled with the success of this campaign and are grateful to all of those who joined us in the fight against food insecurity,” said Sandra J. Pattie, President & CEO, BankNewport. “It is our hope that Rhode Islanders continue to support the Food Bank and their local pantries throughout the year, as the demand for assistance continues to rise.”

Each month, 68,000 Rhode Islanders receive food assistance from the Food Bank’s member agencies, a need that has grown significantly through the COVID-19 pandemic. Gifts of any size help feed our neighbors in need during the winter months. For every dollar donated, the Food Bank can acquire up to 3 pounds of healthy, nutritious food.

“We’re so thankful for all of the support we’ve received from our friends at BankNewport, including their efforts during this very challenging time,” said Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff. “The contributions from the ‘Kind Souls, Full Bowls’ campaign will help us purchase 22,000 pounds of food, which will provide relief for many individuals and families in need.”

BankNewport has long-supported the Food Bank, and in 2020, committed a $100,000 COVID-19 support grant as well as an additional $40,000 in food insecurity grants made directly to their member agencies.