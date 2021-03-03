Foxwoods Resort Casino today announced the reopeningn of several gaming and entertainment offerings.

Due to increased demand, Foxwoods will reopen its poker room, Rainmaker Casino, Live@Atrium Bar, and Topgolf Swing Suite this month with new safety protocols in place.

Poker at Foxwoods will make its highly anticipated return on Thursday, March 4. The poker room will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. With the health and safety of guests and team members top of mind, the poker room has been modified with new safety measures including marked social distancing, mandatory face masks, Plexiglass barriers, digital signage, and ample hand sanitizing stations. Additionally, Rainmaker Casino at Foxwoods will once again open its doors from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. every weekend starting Friday, March 12. The safe, sanitized and socially distanced gaming floor will offer a place for guests to relax and play in a safe environment with complimentary beverages including Dunkin’ coffee. As the largest casino in the Northeast, Foxwoods has ample space to allow for social distancing and is the ideal all-inclusive gaming destination.

The fun continues on March 12 with the reopening of Topgolf Swing Suite, located near the Fox Tower Casino. Guests will once again be able to enjoy the interactive social experience – featuring the popular Topgolf Swing Suite target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots and more – while also experiencing throwback arcade games and a full-service craft bar with an impressive menu of handcrafted cocktails and quick bites. The bar and lounge will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. while the kitchen will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Also opening on March 12 is Live@Atrium Bar & Lounge—a high energy, come as you are party bar featuring free live entertainment in the center of all the action. Located on the Casino Level next to Rainmaker Square, Live@Atrium Bar & Lounge will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. with live DJs every Saturday night.

“The reintroduction of poker has been one of our guests’ top requests since we began our staged reopening, and we are thrilled to once again offer our loyal players the exemplary experience we’ve become known for over the last 29 years,” said Jason Guyot, Foxwoods’ interim CEO & SVP of Resort Operations. “We are also excited to meet increased guest demand for additional safe gaming and entertainment options with the reintroduction of Rainmaker Casino, Topgolf and Atrium, and look forward to continuing to expand our resort footprint as we approach the summer season.”

As part of the resort’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a safe environment, Foxwoods implemented new safety protocols and operating procedures in partnership with medical experts. These comprehensive new measures are aimed at mitigating health risks for both guests and employees. All protocols will continue to be reevaluated and updated as necessary.

For more information on Foxwoods’ continued reopening plan, as well as our response to the pandemic, please visit www.foxwoods.com/welcomeback and www.foxwoods.com/coronavirus