As warmer weather approaches, we’re starting a new series, “Food Truck Friday.” We’ll sample area food trucks from time to time and give you the scoop on what’s cookin’ out there. This week, we check out Rhody Roasters in Richmond.

As the weather turns, and spring begins to call more and more casual outdoor enthusiasts to Washington County, one place that is open for business on an almost daily basis (closed Monday for the winter), is Rhody Roasters at 388 Church St., Wood River Junction 02894 (Richmond, Rte. 91). If you’re heading down to the beaches in Westerly or Charlestown, or to hike anywhere in the CHA-RI-HO area, stop in for a hot cup of some of the freshest and most uniquely roasted coffee around. It may be a food truck, but the coffee operation is done on the premises, in the adjacent building. There are more than 40 flavors and types of beans, and the quality is second to none. They’ve been at it for more than 15 years.

Coffee isn’t all they do either. Their food is so good, I’ve had to do multiple reconnaissance missions to try several of their dishes, just to prove to myself that any one item wasn’t a one-time fluke. The first time I visited, I was disappointed they were out of chicken parm calzones and settled for a meatball, but wow, it was better than anything I thought I’d ever get at a food truck. So, I went back, and I got the chicken parm, and I wasn’t disappointed. My mouth is watering as I write this, just thinking back about it. However, as good as those calzones were, they barely compare to my latest trip there last week, when I ordered the grilled cheese with bacon. The taste buds on my tongue have never been caressed so gently by such delicious comfort food from such a humble setting. Some of their other offerings are burgers, hot dogs, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, and Texas toast.

Currently, there is a fire pit set up to keep customers warm while waiting for food. However, in warmer weather, there are tables set up with umbrellas for anyone wanting to linger. On warm nights, people can be seen with kids and even dogs. My dog especially likes their soft serve ice cream. COVID protocols are in place, no mask=no service. Also, a large lazy susan is in place where food is spun out and payment can be sent in (cash or credit.) You can also call ahead with an order at (401) 409-1095. You can also like them on Facebook at “Food Truck on 91.” Again, they are open daily, except Monday, from 7 am-3 pm until May 1, and will expand hours after that. Check their website here for more information.