This week, Paste Studios on the Road brings a series of livestream performances from some of the regions best musicians.

Paste Studios will be taking over Club Passim for three days of live streams featuring New England artists. Paste will go live Wednesday 1/20 and continue Thursday 1/21 and Friday 1/22 with four shows a day (12, 2:30, 5, and 7:30). Ripe, Mark Erelli, Alisa Amador, Kaiti Jones, Chris Smither, Squirrel Flower, Melissa Ferrick, Vundabar, Chadwick Stokes, Peter Mulvey, Dwight & Nicole, and Martin Sexton will all take part. Every artist will stream live from Passim. The stream will be available on Paste’s Youtube and Facebook pages. Paste has the entire lineup and times for each set here: https://www.pastemagazine.com/music/paste-studio-on-the-road/paste-studio-on-the-road-boston/#jan-22

The line up includes:

12pm – Ripe

2:30pm – Mark Erelli

5:00pm – Kaiti Jones

7:30pm – Alisa Amador

12:00pm – Chris Smither

2:30pm – Squirrel Flower

5:00pm – Melissa Ferrick

7:30pm – Vundabar

12:00pm – Chadwick Stokes (of Dispatch)

2:30pm – Peter Mulvey

5:00pm – Dwight & Nicole

7:30pm – Martin Sexton