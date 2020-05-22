During her press briefing on Friday afternoon, Governor Raimondo said that her intention is to move to Phase II of Reopening RI on Monday, June 1st.

We’ve included the guidance for Phase II below. Additional detailed guidance is expected to be rolled out on reopeningri.com early next week.

A few highlights from her announcements;

Beginning June 1st, indoor dining at restaurants can return up to 50% capacity. This is to compliment outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery. Guidelines will come out next week.

For the remainder of Phase I (thru June 1st), the Governor has extended all orders that were set to expire at end of today until June 1st. So, social gatherings remain at 5, domestic travel 14 day quarantine order still in place until June 1st.

In Phase II, travel restrictions will be largely lifted. 14 day quarantine order will only be for those coming to Rhode Island from a place where a stay at home order / outbreak is still in place. Still no international travel, she says.

In Phase II, just about every sector will see some kind of reopening. In Phase II, social limit gathering will increase to 15.

Gov. says office-based businesses will be allowed to bring back up to one-third of their workforce during phase 2. If you can still work from home, she says, work from home.

Gov. says barbers/hairdressers/salons can return to work with Phase 2 on June 1. This includes nails, waxing, tanning, massage, tattoos. There will be restrictions. Guidance to come on reopeningri.com.

Gov: On all of these restrictions – these new rules are not meant to be permanent.

Gov: On gyms/fitness/studios, may reopen in Phase II. There will be restrictions and guidance, details coming to reopeningri.com.

Gov: On outdoor entertainment and recreation, not going to be back for a while. In Phase II, outdoor activities like the zoo, outdoor historical properties, minigolf, etc.

Gov: Next week, sometime after Tuesday there will be very specific industry guidelines posted on reopeningri.com.

More information and reaction to come.