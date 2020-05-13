now hiring newport ri

Looking for a new job, gig, or career? Here are 70 companies hiring right now on Aquidneck Island.

  1. 7-Eleven – Store Employee
  2. Advance America – 4220 – Assistant Manager
  3. Aspire Dermatology – Medical Office Representative
  4. Assurance Independent Agents – Medicare Insurance Sales – Remote
  5. AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
  6. Balfour Beatty Investments – Resident Specialist
  7. Becket Family of Services – Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
  8. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Temporary/Seasonal Hourly Club Roles Job
  9. Child & Family Services – Residential Counselor
  10. Chili’s – Bartender
  11. Clements’ Marketplace – Assistant Center Store Manager
  12. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
  13. D’Angelo’s – Team Member D’Angelo’s
  14. Dunkin ‘ Team Member
  15. East Ferry Deli – Counter Person
  16. Embrace Home Loans – Marketing Design/Video Intern
  17. Fogarty Center – Home Care Days
  18. Gas Lamp Grille – Bartender
  19. Group SSI – Actor/Role Player
  20. Healthcare Services Group – Housekeeper
  21. IHOP – Wait Staff/Server
  22. Indus Technology – Security Specialist I
  23. International Manufacturing Services – Shipping Coordinator
  24. KMS Solutions – Electronics Engineering Technician
  25. Lifespan – Pharmacy Tech Specialist
  26. McCollough Yachts – Office Manager
  27. NES Solutions – Unarmed Security Officer
  28. NESCTC Security Agency – Security Officer
  29. Netsimco – Travel Office – Admin Asst
  30. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  31. Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
  32. Northrop Grumman – 2020 Intern – Software Engineering
  33. Pink Pineapple – Boutique Sales Associate
  34. Pleasant Surprise – Sales Associate – Retail
  35. Plum Dental Group – Front Desk Coordinator/Receptionist
  36. PS Gear – Retail Associate
  37. Raytheon Technologies – Outpost Program Manager
  38. Rent A Center – Collections Representative
  39. Rite Solutions – System Administrator I
  40. Rochelle’s Boutiques – Full-time & Part-Time Stylists & Floor Supervisor
  41. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
  42. RP Marzilli – Landscape Construction Foreman
  43. SAIC – Engineering Technician II (Electrical)
  44. SAS Retail Services – Summer Help Merchandisers Permanent/Temporary!
  45. SEA CORP – Program Management Analyst
  46. Seasons Corner Market – Store Manager
  47. Serco North America – Engineering Technician I
  48. SIG Insurance Agencies – Personal Lines Account Manager
  49. Silverman McGovern Staffing – Full Charge Bookkeeper
  50. Sodexo – Food Operations Manager 2
  51. Stoneacre Brasserie – Full Time Bartender
  52. Stop & Shop – Sales Associate
  53. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  54. The Passion Fruit Media – Twitter Social Media Intern
  55. The Schochet Companies – Part Time Maintenance Technician – BV
  56. The Wayfinder Hotel – Public Area Attendant
  57. TINA Stephens – Retail Apparel Sales Manager
  58. Trinity Healthy Living – Office Manager
  59. TSK – Thames Street Kitchen looking for line cook 
  60. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)
  61. Village House Nursing & Rehab – Laundry Aide
  62. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  63. White house Black Market – Support Associate
  64. Unknown – Light Assembly | Part/Full time | $13/hr
  65. Unknown – CARPENTER / Carpenters helper
  66. Unknown – General Labor / Construction Worker / Construction Laborer 
  67. Unknown – Summer Housekeeper in Newport Wanted
  68. Unknown – GAS ATTENDANT
  69. Unknown – house painter 
  70. Unknwon – EXPERIENCED LOCKSMITH WANTED 

Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our local, independent newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be. Your support helps make what we do possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR