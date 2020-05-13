Looking for a new job, gig, or career? Here are 70 companies hiring right now on Aquidneck Island.
- 7-Eleven – Store Employee
- Advance America – 4220 – Assistant Manager
- Aspire Dermatology – Medical Office Representative
- Assurance Independent Agents – Medicare Insurance Sales – Remote
- AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- Balfour Beatty Investments – Resident Specialist
- Becket Family of Services – Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Temporary/Seasonal Hourly Club Roles Job
- Child & Family Services – Residential Counselor
- Chili’s – Bartender
- Clements’ Marketplace – Assistant Center Store Manager
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
- D’Angelo’s – Team Member D’Angelo’s
- Dunkin ‘ Team Member
- East Ferry Deli – Counter Person
- Embrace Home Loans – Marketing Design/Video Intern
- Fogarty Center – Home Care Days
- Gas Lamp Grille – Bartender
- Group SSI – Actor/Role Player
- Healthcare Services Group – Housekeeper
- IHOP – Wait Staff/Server
- Indus Technology – Security Specialist I
- International Manufacturing Services – Shipping Coordinator
- KMS Solutions – Electronics Engineering Technician
- Lifespan – Pharmacy Tech Specialist
- McCollough Yachts – Office Manager
- NES Solutions – Unarmed Security Officer
- NESCTC Security Agency – Security Officer
- Netsimco – Travel Office – Admin Asst
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
- Northrop Grumman – 2020 Intern – Software Engineering
- Pink Pineapple – Boutique Sales Associate
- Pleasant Surprise – Sales Associate – Retail
- Plum Dental Group – Front Desk Coordinator/Receptionist
- PS Gear – Retail Associate
- Raytheon Technologies – Outpost Program Manager
- Rent A Center – Collections Representative
- Rite Solutions – System Administrator I
- Rochelle’s Boutiques – Full-time & Part-Time Stylists & Floor Supervisor
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide
- RP Marzilli – Landscape Construction Foreman
- SAIC – Engineering Technician II (Electrical)
- SAS Retail Services – Summer Help Merchandisers Permanent/Temporary!
- SEA CORP – Program Management Analyst
- Seasons Corner Market – Store Manager
- Serco North America – Engineering Technician I
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Personal Lines Account Manager
- Silverman McGovern Staffing – Full Charge Bookkeeper
- Sodexo – Food Operations Manager 2
- Stoneacre Brasserie – Full Time Bartender
- Stop & Shop – Sales Associate
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- The Passion Fruit Media – Twitter Social Media Intern
- The Schochet Companies – Part Time Maintenance Technician – BV
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Public Area Attendant
- TINA Stephens – Retail Apparel Sales Manager
- Trinity Healthy Living – Office Manager
- TSK – Thames Street Kitchen looking for line cook
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)
- Village House Nursing & Rehab – Laundry Aide
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- White house Black Market – Support Associate
- Unknown – Light Assembly | Part/Full time | $13/hr
- Unknown – CARPENTER / Carpenters helper
- Unknown – General Labor / Construction Worker / Construction Laborer
- Unknown – Summer Housekeeper in Newport Wanted
- Unknown – GAS ATTENDANT
- Unknown – house painter
- Unknwon – EXPERIENCED LOCKSMITH WANTED
