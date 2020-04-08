Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island last week.

Newport

66 Merton Road sold for $626,250 on March 31st.

52 Holten Avenue sold for $429,000 on March 31st.

21 Freeborn Street sold for $415,000 on April 1st.

31 Coddington Wharf #27 sold for $785,000 on April 6th.

75 B Pelham Street #B sold for $699.000 on April 3.

107 America Street sold for $345,000 on April 3rd.

28 Kay Street #6 sold for $305,000 on March 31st.

26 Lees Wharf #M13 sold for $214,950 on March 31st.

23 Stockholm Street sold for $485,000 on March 31st.

44 Sheffield Avenue sold for $449,900 on April 3.

Middletown

48 Green End Avenue on April 1st sold for $760,000.

429 Forest Avenue sold for $415,000 on March 31st.

60 Bay Ridge Drive sold for $493,000 on April 1st.

308 Chase Lane #1 sold for $453,800 on April 2nd.

Portsmouth

57 Attleboro Avenue sold for $635,000 on April 2nd.

244 Turnpike Avenue sold for $525,000 on April 6th.

141 Greystone Terrace sold for $519,000 on March 31st.

305 Riverside Street sold for $395,000 on March 31st.

124 Sherwood Drive sold for $370,000 on March 31st.

191 Young Drive sold for $528,400 on April 6th.

