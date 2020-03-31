The other day, I asked friends on Facebook what they’re reading in these days of “home confinement.” After all, we do have a bit more time to read, and it’s great to get some good recommendations.

I heard from a lot of people, including leading journalists who plied their craft at places like the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Providence Journal, the Newport Daily News, and various radio stations. Recommendations came from authors and doctors, and people from a wide variety of backgrounds. And they’re still coming in.

Originally, I thought I’d do this in one column, then two, and now three. There are some great recommendations. I’ve read a few. Among them, my favorite, Half of a Yellow Sun. I also loved the Underground Railroad, Mayflower, Beneath a Scarlet Sky, and former Journal colleague Bruce DeSilva’s Mulligan Series, and friend Barbara Roberts’ Doctor Broad (coming in part three).

I’ll keep this going as long as I get recommendations. I know I have a lot of reading ahead. So, here’s part 2 of what is now 3 parts. You can find the original list under Just My Opinion. Feel free to add your recommendation here, or if we’re friends on Facebook do it there.

- Advertisement -

Here’s the next several recommendations. Happy reading.