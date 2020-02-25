What Sold: Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 18th – 24th)

Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island between February 18th – 24th, 2020.

Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (February 18th – 25th)

Newport

41 Ledge Road sold on February 24th for $9.4 million. This 8,100 sq ft home was built in 1926 and features 6 bedrooms and 6.2 baths.

42 Walnut Street sold for $1.9 million on February 19th. This 2,150 sq ft home was built in 1840 and features 3 bedrooms and 3.1 baths.

13 Mt Vernon Street sold for $633,625 on February 19th. This 2,552 sq ft home features 4 bedrooms and 1.1 baths and was built in 1804.

93 Rhode Island Avenue #4 was sold for $450,000 on February 21st. This 1,121 sq ft condo features 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

7 Aborn Street sold for $422,500 on February 20th. This 1,207 sq ft home was built in 1942 and features 4 bedrooms and 1 bath.

364 Bellevue Avenue #D103 E sold for $375,000 on February 18th. This 862 sq ft condo features 2 beds and 1 baths.

Middletown

37 White Terrace sold for $1 million on February 18th. This 2,288 sq ft home which was built in 1957 features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.

15 Bailey Brook Court #15 sold for $399,900 on February 21st. This 1,950 sq ft condo features 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

33 Fairview Avenue sold for $295,000 on February 18th. This 1,092 sq ft home was built in 1945 and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

54 Mariner Way sold for $298,000 on February 18th. This 1,050 sq ft condo features 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

Portsmouth

81 Brownell Lane sold for $940,000 on February 19th. This 3,242 sq ft home was built in 2018 and features 4 bedrooms and 4.1 baths.

172 Greystone Terrace was purchased for $864,000 on February 21st. This 3,437 sq ft home was built in 2016 and features 4 bedrooms and 3.1 baths.

931 Wapping Road sold for $616,000 on February 18th. This 1,552 sq ft home was built in 1940 and features 2 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

31 Redwood Road sold for $340,000 on February 18th. This 1,668 sq ft home was built in 1959 and features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

21 Narragansett Avenue sold for $318,000 on February 18th. This 1,080 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and was built in 1947,

42 Bayside Avenue sold for $305,000 on February 20th. This 650 sq ft home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and was built in 1963.

