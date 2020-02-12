What Sold: 10 Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 4 – 11)

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island between February 4th – 11th, 2020.

Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (February 4th – 11th)

Newport

26 Brown and Howard Wharf #203 sold for $2.4 million on February 7th. This 2,546 sq ft condo features 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

70 Bridge Street sold on February 11th for $1,565,000. This 3,348 sq ft home, which was built in 1750, features 4 bedrooms and 2.2 baths.

139 Coggeshall Avenue sold on February 7th for $805,000. This 1,248 sq ft home, which was built in 1950, features 4 bedrooms and 1 bath.

141 Narragansett Avenue #3B sold for $315,000 on February 6th. This 1,217 sq ft condo features 1 bed and 1 bath.

4 Mann Avenue #A sold for $265,000 on February 6th. This 675 sq ft condo features 1 bed and 1 bath.

66 Girard Avenue #216 sold for $215,000 on February 7th. This 1,312 sq ft home features 2 bed and 1.1 baths.

Middletown

11 Bayview Park sold on February 6th for $90,000. This 840 sq ft mobile home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

265 Riverside Street sold on February 4th for $457,500. This 1,216 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and was built in 1955.

73 Wampanoag Drive was purchased on February 4th for $324,900. This 2,020 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

0726 Narragansett Avenue sold on February 4th for $190,000. This 1,754 sq ft home, which was built in 1910, features 5 bedrooms and 1.1 baths.

