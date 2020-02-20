The Newport Show: July shopping event will feature antiques, art, and exquisite objects

There is only one weekend event in Newport’s summer season that combines luxury, style, and philanthropy. That event is The Newport Show. Spend a weekend shopping for exquisite objects while raising funds for two important local non-profit organizations.

Established in 2007, The Newport Show (previously the Newport Antiques Show) is an opportunity for pop-up shopping—but nothing presented is ordinary. Over 40 of the world’s leading dealers in fine art, fashion, jewelry and furniture display their unique vintage wares. Some dealers feature antiques, others present mid-century modern furniture or contemporary pieces, but they all have one thing in common: everything available is exquisite.

“Visitors will recognize that the event is all about beauty, design and utility,” explains Newport Historical Society’s Executive Director Ruth Taylor in a statement. “Great design is timeless. Whether you’re a fine art aficionado, a new collector of mid-century furniture or are drawn to one-of-a-kind fashionable accessories, jewelry and decorative items, The Show is a not-to-be missed occasion.”

- Advertisement -

The Newport Show is the main fundraiser for its co-beneficiaries, the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. Proceeds from sponsorships and ticket sales support Newport’s distinguished past and its historic future. To date, the Show has raised a total of $2.4M which is divided between these two worthy non-profits.

The Newport Show takes place at the St. George’s School Ice Rink, 375 Purgatory Road, Middletown, RI, and will run July 25 and 26, 2020; doors open at 10am. The weekend kicks off with the Gala Preview Party on Friday July 24, 2020 which runs from 6pm-9pm. For the latest updates, follow The Newport Show on Facebook and Instagram at @TheNewportShow and visit www.TheNewportShow.com.