See the Hunchback of Notre Dame during Newport Winter Festival

In a press release sent today, the Friends of Music at St. John’s, 61 Poplar St. announced a silent film presentation of The Hunchback of Notre Dame featuring Live Organ & The Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County, on Friday, February 21, at 6:30 p.m. at The Zabriskie Memorial Church of St. John the Evangelist.

Opening with a comedy short starring Buster Keaton, this unique concert moves on to the feature-length original 1923 silent film The Hunchback of Notre Dame, with live organ accompaniment improvised by the spectacular silent film artist Peter Krasinski of Boston.

Krasinski, past Dean of the Boston chapter of The American Guild of Organists, is known internationally for his silent film accompaniments, and delighted Newport in 2017 with his playing of this film at St. John’s. We’re repeating it, given the immense outpouring of support and interest in Notre Dame cathedral following its roof fire last year.

As part of the film’s “soundtrack,” the Professional Choristers will sing pieces written by past musicians at Notre Dame inserted at appropriate scenes, and the church’s tower bells will be rung to dramatic effect. This is a Newport Winter Festival event. $10/$5 with Winter Festival bracelet.

All are welcome; parking is available in the church lot opposite 25 Willow St.