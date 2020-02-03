Obituary for Izabella Tereszczenko-Walker

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Izabella Tereszczenko-Walker died at home in Newport, RI on February 1, 2020. She was born in Poland on June 10, 1939 of distinguished parents Zigmundt and Katerina (Pietkiewicz) Zakrewski, the former an entrepreneur, philanthropist and a leader of the Polish Resistance in WWII, and her mother, a medical doctor and the first woman radiologist in Poland. Izabella had successive careers as a classical pianist in the Warsaw Conservatory and as an international lawyer before coming to New York in 1962 with her husband where her son Jas Tereszczenko was born. After completing a PhD. in history at Columbia specializing in Russian history, she moved to Providence, RI where she taught at various schools and universities for the rest of her career. Following divorce, she married Robert S. Walker in 1990 and lived in Providence and Newport, with winters in Manhattan. Her adored son Jas Tereszczenko predeceased her in 1987 after a heart transplant. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister Anna Zakrewska Henisz, MD and her husband Jerzy W. Henisz, MD, of Washington, CT, a nephew Withold Henisz and wife Marcia, and their daughters Sophie and Katya, all of Philadelphia. A memorial service and burial will be at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence at a later date.

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home, see it here – https://oneillhayes.com/tribute/details/1359/Izabella-Tereszczenko-Walker/obituary.html#content-start