Obituary for Ann E. (Paul) Calcutt

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Ann E. Calcutt, age 84, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on February 9, 2020.



Ann was born in Jamestown, RI to Louis Paul and Mary Agnes (Lathan) Paul. A Portsmouth resident since the early 1970’s, she worked at Raytheon for nearly 30 years. She also volunteered at Head Start through the Grandparent Program and for the RI Blood Center. Ann was also a longtime member of the Quahaug Chapter Family Camping Club, Chapter 48 NAFCA.



Ann is survived by her three children Robert Miller, Dorothy Calcutt, Beverly Kelly and her husband Paul, and her grandchildren Mike and Denise Hastings, Diane Estrella, Stacey Miller, Ryan Calcutt, Andrew, Bradley and Veronica Kelly, as well as 8 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, with visitation from 10:00-11:00am with a funeral service at 11:00 AM in the Connors Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.



Memorial donations may be made to the Gabe’s Got This Foundation, 1980 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

