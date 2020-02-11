Now Hiring: 80+ jobs available right now in Newport

By
WhatsUpNewp Crew
-
hiring newport ri

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport!

Sponsored Job Opportunity – Skill for Rhode Island’s Future, Lifespan hosting hiring event on February 24th

Join Skills for Rhode Island’s Future (SkillsRI) and Lifespan recruiters Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1:00-6:00pm on-site at Newport Hospital to interview for the following job opportunities:

Medical Assistant

All essential functions performed in this position reflect the age-specific needs of the geriatric, adult, adolescent, and pediatric patient. Medical Assistants foster patient and family centered care and nursing services in accordance with the Lifespan’s mission, vision, values, with consideration of the life span, including all developmental stages as well as cultural patterns.

Medical Assistants perform pre-visit planning, prepares patients for examination and treatment, takes vital signs, weighs patients and records results in patient charts, performs various testing procedures, assists physician with examinations, administers vaccines, completes all appropriate follow up, and performs other Medical Assistant related duties as assigned.


Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Under the supervision of the Registered Nurse and within Hospital and department policies and procedures, Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) support in caring for patients and/or families. CNA’s monitor and record vital signs, intake and outputs, reinforce basic health/hygiene, mobility, and patient teaching, demonstrates understanding of the medical record and on-line documentation policies, serves as a patient/family advocate, demonstrates ability to perform responsibilities in emergency/code situations, and performs other Nursing Assistant related duties as assigned.

For more info and to register, click here.

Featured Job Listings

  1. Aigner Prensky Marketing – TIPS Certified Bartenders – Newport RI
  2. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk 
  3. American Heart Association – Foundation Relations Associate Advisor 
  4. AR Global – Portfolio Controller 
  5. AT&T – IT Service Delivery Rep, Junior (Government) 
  6. Automotive Service & Tires – Automotive Sales Manager 
  7. Auto Zone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time) 
  8. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Part-Time 
  9. Beacon Hill Landscaping – Landscape Foreman/ laborer 
  10. Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative 
  11. BJ’s Wholesale Club –Produce Clerk Job
  12. Blackstone Caterers – Seasonal Operations Assistant 
  13. Brewer Street Boatworks – Marine Outboard Mechanic
  14. Castle Hill Inn – Line Cook- Castle Hill Inn 
  15. CODAC Behavorial Health – OTP Counselor
  16. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier 
  17. Collission Center – Auto Body Technician 
  18. Compass Group – FOOD SVC WORKER (PART-TIME) 
  19. Custom Computer Specialists – Support Technician 
  20. CW Resources – Snow Laborer – Newport, RI 
  21. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center –Hunger Services Assistant 
  22. Durham School Services – Bus Assistant 
  23. Embrace Home Loans – Investor Accounting Specialist – #1071 
  24. Empire Tea & Coffee – Barista
  25. Frontier Technology –Administrative Assistant – Active Clearance Required 
  26. Hampton Inn & Suites – Part Time Night Auditor 
  27. Hotel Viking – Receiving Clerk 
  28. Island Wine & Spirits – Retail Sales Associate 
  29. Jamestown Early Learning Center – Younger Toddler Assistant Teacher 
  30. JoS. A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate 
  31. KVH Industries – Technical Writing Intern 
  32. Lifespan – Supv Social Work 
  33. Matt’s Local Pharmacy – Pharmacy Technician 
  34. McGrath Clambakes & Catering – Assistant Event Coordinator 
  35. Middletown Public Schools – Elementary Teacher (Long-Term Sub) – ANTICIPATED OPENING 
  36. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites –Housekeeping Houseperson 
  37. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Anticipated Teacher Assistant Behavior Support Program Gaude… 
  38. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager 
  39. Newport Hospital – Medical Assistant / Certified Nursing Assistant
  40. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Operations Intern
  41. Newport Mental Health – Recruiting & Credentialing Specialist 
  42. Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Insurance Specialist 
  43. Newport Restaurant Group – Sous Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
  44. People’s Credit Union – Digital Banking Representative 
  45. Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist 
  46. Pepper Palace – Retail Store Manager
  47. Pizza Hollywood – Pizza Maker 
  48. Planet Fitness – Assistant Manager 
  49. Property Advisory Group – Assistant Property Manager
  50. Postmates – Postmates Part Time Delivery Driver (Make Your Own Schedule) 
  51. RIBI Security – Security Officer – Full Time 
  52. RITBA – Full Time ETC Customer Service Representative 
  53. Rite Solutions – Summer Software Engineering Internship 2020 
  54. Roedel Companies – Housekeeper 
  55. Salve Regina University – Area Coordinator – Anticipated Opening – Salve Regina Univer… 
  56. Sea Corp – Engineering Technician IV 
  57. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier 
  58. Servpro of Newport & Bristol Counties – Office Administrator 
  59. Shining Star Preschool – Preschool Teacher Aide 
  60. Simply Self Storage – Assistant Manager
  61. Sodexo – General Manager 3 – Environmental Services / Custodial 
  62. Solidifi – Document Preparation Specialist
  63. SpotOn – Field Sales Representative 
  64. Staples Stores – Sales Associate, Retail 
  65. St. George’s School – Campus Safety Officer – Part-Time 
  66. Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager 
  67. Tantara Corporation – Site Superintendent – Civil Construction 
  68. TG Ground Maintenance – Landscape Foreman 
  69. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Night Auditor – The Chanler at Cliff Walk
  70. The Connor Dowd Realty Group – Team Manager 
  71. The Mooring – Executive Sous Chef – The Mooring 
  72. The Northwood Program – Campus Coordinator (CC) – Promote Affordable Youth Travel 
  73. The Vanderbilt – Night Auditor 
  74. Towerstream – Support Representative I 
  75. Town of Middletown – Gate Attendant 
  76. US Department Of The Navy – EVENT SUPPORT ASSISTANT 
  77. Village House nursing & Rehab – Activity Assistant
  78. Wag Nation – Sales Associates/ Full Service Groomer
  79. Wyndham Newport Hotel – Hotel Front Desk Agent – Part Time
  80. Wyzant – Tutor or Teacher – Spanish 
  81. Yaldi Marketing – Account Coordinator 
  82. Unknown – Decorating Assistant 
  83. Unknown – Seeking Skilled Carpenter/Project Manager 
  84. Unknown – General Laborer
  85. Unknown – Landscape Manager / Foreman 

