Now Hiring: 80+ jobs available right now in Newport

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport!
Sponsored Job Opportunity – Skill for Rhode Island’s Future, Lifespan hosting hiring event on February 24th
Join Skills for Rhode Island’s Future (SkillsRI) and Lifespan recruiters Monday, February 24, 2020 from 1:00-6:00pm on-site at Newport Hospital to interview for the following job opportunities:
Medical Assistant
All essential functions performed in this position reflect the age-specific needs of the geriatric, adult, adolescent, and pediatric patient. Medical Assistants foster patient and family centered care and nursing services in accordance with the Lifespan’s mission, vision, values, with consideration of the life span, including all developmental stages as well as cultural patterns.
Medical Assistants perform pre-visit planning, prepares patients for examination and treatment, takes vital signs, weighs patients and records results in patient charts, performs various testing procedures, assists physician with examinations, administers vaccines, completes all appropriate follow up, and performs other Medical Assistant related duties as assigned.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
Under the supervision of the Registered Nurse and within Hospital and department policies and procedures, Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) support in caring for patients and/or families. CNA’s monitor and record vital signs, intake and outputs, reinforce basic health/hygiene, mobility, and patient teaching, demonstrates understanding of the medical record and on-line documentation policies, serves as a patient/family advocate, demonstrates ability to perform responsibilities in emergency/code situations, and performs other Nursing Assistant related duties as assigned.
For more info and to register, click here.
Featured Job Listings
- Aigner Prensky Marketing – TIPS Certified Bartenders – Newport RI
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- American Heart Association – Foundation Relations Associate Advisor
- AR Global – Portfolio Controller
- AT&T – IT Service Delivery Rep, Junior (Government)
- Automotive Service & Tires – Automotive Sales Manager
- Auto Zone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Part-Time
- Beacon Hill Landscaping – Landscape Foreman/ laborer
- Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
- BJ’s Wholesale Club –Produce Clerk Job
- Blackstone Caterers – Seasonal Operations Assistant
- Brewer Street Boatworks – Marine Outboard Mechanic
- Castle Hill Inn – Line Cook- Castle Hill Inn
- CODAC Behavorial Health – OTP Counselor
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- Collission Center – Auto Body Technician
- Compass Group – FOOD SVC WORKER (PART-TIME)
- Custom Computer Specialists – Support Technician
- CW Resources – Snow Laborer – Newport, RI
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center –Hunger Services Assistant
- Durham School Services – Bus Assistant
- Embrace Home Loans – Investor Accounting Specialist – #1071
- Empire Tea & Coffee – Barista
- Frontier Technology –Administrative Assistant – Active Clearance Required
- Hampton Inn & Suites – Part Time Night Auditor
- Hotel Viking – Receiving Clerk
- Island Wine & Spirits – Retail Sales Associate
- Jamestown Early Learning Center – Younger Toddler Assistant Teacher
- JoS. A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate
- KVH Industries – Technical Writing Intern
- Lifespan – Supv Social Work
- Matt’s Local Pharmacy – Pharmacy Technician
- McGrath Clambakes & Catering – Assistant Event Coordinator
- Middletown Public Schools – Elementary Teacher (Long-Term Sub) – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites –Housekeeping Houseperson
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Anticipated Teacher Assistant Behavior Support Program Gaude…
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Hospital – Medical Assistant / Certified Nursing Assistant
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Operations Intern
- Newport Mental Health – Recruiting & Credentialing Specialist
- Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Insurance Specialist
- Newport Restaurant Group – Sous Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
- People’s Credit Union – Digital Banking Representative
- Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
- Pepper Palace – Retail Store Manager
- Pizza Hollywood – Pizza Maker
- Planet Fitness – Assistant Manager
- Property Advisory Group – Assistant Property Manager
- Postmates – Postmates Part Time Delivery Driver (Make Your Own Schedule)
- RIBI Security – Security Officer – Full Time
- RITBA – Full Time ETC Customer Service Representative
- Rite Solutions – Summer Software Engineering Internship 2020
- Roedel Companies – Housekeeper
- Salve Regina University – Area Coordinator – Anticipated Opening – Salve Regina Univer…
- Sea Corp – Engineering Technician IV
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Servpro of Newport & Bristol Counties – Office Administrator
- Shining Star Preschool – Preschool Teacher Aide
- Simply Self Storage – Assistant Manager
- Sodexo – General Manager 3 – Environmental Services / Custodial
- Solidifi – Document Preparation Specialist
- SpotOn – Field Sales Representative
- Staples Stores – Sales Associate, Retail
- St. George’s School – Campus Safety Officer – Part-Time
- Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
- Tantara Corporation – Site Superintendent – Civil Construction
- TG Ground Maintenance – Landscape Foreman
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Night Auditor – The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- The Connor Dowd Realty Group – Team Manager
- The Mooring – Executive Sous Chef – The Mooring
- The Northwood Program – Campus Coordinator (CC) – Promote Affordable Youth Travel
- The Vanderbilt – Night Auditor
- Towerstream – Support Representative I
- Town of Middletown – Gate Attendant
- US Department Of The Navy – EVENT SUPPORT ASSISTANT
- Village House nursing & Rehab – Activity Assistant
- Wag Nation – Sales Associates/ Full Service Groomer
- Wyndham Newport Hotel – Hotel Front Desk Agent – Part Time
- Wyzant – Tutor or Teacher – Spanish
- Yaldi Marketing – Account Coordinator
- Unknown – Decorating Assistant
- Unknown – Seeking Skilled Carpenter/Project Manager
- Unknown – General Laborer
- Unknown – Landscape Manager / Foreman