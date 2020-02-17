Newport Winter Festival: The Mooring will host its annual Samuel Adams Beer Dinner on Tuesday

Four Hearty Courses to be Paired with Acclaimed Beers

The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar will welcome the return of its annual Samuel Adams Beer Dinner as part of the Newport Winter Festival on Tuesday, February 18th.

A visiting Sam Adams brewmaster will lead guests through each selection of beer as they are paired with Executive Chef Jen Backman’s four-course menu. A cocktail reception will start at 6:00 p.m. and guests will be seated for dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will begin with a selection of passed hors d’oeuvres, including Scallop Ceviche with grapefruit, orange, lime, yuzu, shallot, chive and chive oil; Pork Steamed Bun with crispy pork belly, marinated cabbage, radish and ginger mayo; Poblano Popper: roasted Poblano peppers, sweet garlic and herb goat cheese, and grilled tomato pomodoro, all paired with the full-flavored and malty sweetness of the classic Samuel Adams Boston Lager.

The first of four dinner courses will feature Oysters on the Half Shell with Carr’s Cider and green-chile mignonette and pomegranate cold-snap granite, paired with the Samuel Adams Cold Snap. This refreshing unfiltered White Ale awakens its smooth wheat with subtle sweetness of orange peel and plum and a bright snap of spring spices.

A dish of Roasted Maitake Mushrooms with white-bean ragout, braised pork, escarole, lemon and a Guajillo-chile broth will follow, complemented by the Samuel Adams Kellerbier, aged on oak chips for a refreshing combination of unfiltered malts and intriguing woodsy notes.

A third course will feature Corned Beef & Cabbage featuring house-brined brisket, braised cabbage, carrot, potato onion and mustard, paired with the Samuel Adams New England IPA, bursting with a citrus aroma of orange and pineapple and a soft finish.

Dessert will feature a Dark Chocolate Parfait with dark-chocolate mousse, cocoa-cookie crumb, orange marmalade and spiced Chantilly, paired with the Samuel Adams Oaked Vanilla Porter with notes of coffee, vanilla, and chocolate.

The cost is $70.00 per person; $65.00 per person with a Winter Festival bracelet. Tax and gratuity are additional. For more information or to make a reservation, please call 401.846.2260 or visit www.mooringrestaurant.com.

