Military Spouses of Newport accepting scholarship applications

Scholarships are awarded to spouses, graduating seniors, and other non-graduating dependents of active duty and retired military service members attached to Rhode Island. The educational scholarships vary from $500-$2,500.

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

The Military Spouses of Newport (MSON) club is now accepting applications for its 2020 scholarships.

MSON is a non-profit organization in Newport that represents and supports spouses of active duty and retired service members of all branches of service and ranks.

Since 1985, MSON has been supporting the local military community with educational scholarships and is pleased to continue this tradition. Scholarships are merit based and award totals will vary between $500 and $2,500. Scholarships are awarded in three categories:

1. Graduating High School Seniors

- Advertisement -

2. Spouses of Active Duty Military Members

3. Dependent Child (Other than a High School Senior) for post-secondary education

Scholarships are awarded for excellence in academic performance, community service, extracurricular involvement, achievements, and leadership. Guidelines for each scholarship differ, but applicants applying for the “Spouse” scholarship must be dependents of active duty military (any branch or rank) attached to a base in Rhode Island at the time of the application submission.

“Graduating High School Seniors” and “Dependent Child” applicants must possess a current, valid military ID card of: 1) an active duty military personnel (any branch or rank) attached to a base in Rhode Island at the time of application submission; 2) retired military (with pay) member of any branch or rank previously attached to a base in Rhode Island; or 3) deceased military (while on active duty or paid retired status) member of any branch or rank previously attached to a base in Rhode Island.

To learn more, please visit: https://milspousenewport.org/Scholarships